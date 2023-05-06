Carthage ends Rusk's season with win in Game 2 of Bi-district series

TYLER - The Rusk Baseball Eagles closed the book on the 2023 campaign on Friday night by falling to Carthage 5-3 at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The win game the Bulldogs the sweep in the best of-3 series.
Carthage (26-5) advances to next week's Area round where it will meet Huffman-Hargrave late next week.
Huffman-Hargrave swept Lumberton 2-0 to capture the Bi-district championship.
Rusk ends the year with a 13-15-1 overall record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.