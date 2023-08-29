Carthage moves into the top spot in latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll
By Jay Neal
The Carthage Bulldogs have ascended into the No. 1 spot in this week’s #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll for Class 6A-4A schools.
The Bulldogs outlasted a strong Kilgore team, 30-27, Friday. Kilgore was ranked No. 7 at the time.
After defeating then-No.4-ranked Gilmer, 71-53, Chapel Hill vaulted up into the No. 2.
Carthage picked up nine first place nods and 217 points while Chapel Hill placed first on three ballots and recorded 209 points.
Longview, who was previously ranked No. 1, dropped a 23-21 decision to McKinney on Thursday and slipped to No. 3 in the poll.
The Lobos garnered three first place votes and had 198 points.
Texarkana-powers Pleasant Grove (168) and Texas High (163) checked in at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, after earning wins in Weeks 1.
Bullard and Rusk each collected seven points and were listed in the receiving votes section, along with Tyler Legacy, Henderson and Hallsville.
The top-four teams remained the same in the Class 3A, 2A, TAPPS poll, with Timpson earning 14 first place votes and 224 points to edge Malakoff, who had the remaining first place nod and 210 points.
Daingerfield was third, followed by Mount Vernon and Price-Carlisle, who will be visiting Troup on Friday.
After pounding White Oak, 71-14, Troup debuted at No. 13 in the latest poll.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Bryce Brauneisen and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writers Joe Hale and John Krueger, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show and Bret Swinney of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1. Carthage (9) 217 1-0
2. Chapel Hill (3) 209 1-0
3. Longview (3) 198 0-1
4. Pleasant Grove 168 1-0
5. Texas High 163 1-0
6. Gilmer 133 0-1
7. Lufkin 126 1-0
8. Lindale 124 1-0
9. Kilgore 111 0-1
10. Center 84 1-0
11. Tyler 67 1-0
T12 Caddo Mills 45 1-0
T12 Whitehouse 45 0-1
14. Van 39 1-0
15 Marshall 21 0-1
Receiving votes: Tyler Legacy (9), Bullard (7), Rusk (7), Henderson (6), Sulphur Springs (6), Hallsville (1).
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1. Timpson (14) 224 1-0
2. Malakoff (1) 210 1-0
3. Daingerfield 190 1-0
4. Winnsboro 179 1-0
5. Mount Vernon 152 1-0
6. Price-Carlisle 128 1-0
7. Jefferson 99 1-0
8. Beckville 96 0-1
9. Lovelady 84 1-0
10 West Rusk 70 0-1
11 Hooks 64 1-0
12 Grace Community 58 1-0
13 Troup 57 1-0
14 Harmony 54 0-1
15 Cooper 36 1-0
Receiving votes: Tatum (31), Garrison (25), Arp (18), Sabine (13), Simms-Bowie (5), New Diana (8), Tenaha (4), Atlanta (1), Joaquin (1).
