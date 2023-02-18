Carthage Tournament: Maiden Softball goes 1-1 on Saturday

CARTHAGE - Jacksonville split a pair of games on Saturday in the Carthage Tournament.
The Maidens (2-3) posted a 5-3 triumph over Hemphill before losing, 5-4, to Joaquin.
Jacksonville 5, Hemphill 3
Trailing 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, Jacksonville erupted for four runs in the bottom of the inning to take control of and eventually win the game by a 5-3 margin.
The Maidens amassed eight hits, compared to The Lady Hornets' three.
Jasmine Gallegos collected the win in the circle for the Maidens. She pitched four innings and gave up two earned run ns on three hits. Gallegos fanned two and walked the same number.
Gallegos also led her team at the plate. She ripped three hits, including a double, and had three RBI.
Claire Gill went 2-3 at the dish for the Blue and White. Gill also had a double.
Supplying her squad with a base hit and an RBI was Hannah Gonzales.
Payton Johnson and Lakyn Robinson each singled for the Maidens.
Joaquin 5, Jacksonville 4
Wilson of Joaquin laced a walk-off single in the bottom of the six that drove in the winning run in Joaquin's 5-4 win over Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon.
Jacksonville outhit the Lady Rams, 7-2, but left nine runners on base, compared to Joaquin leaving only one aboard.
Gonzalez went 2-2 at the plate for the Maidens.
Gallegos had two hits included a double and drove in two runs.
Devonny Ray lifted a home run and picked up two RBI while Jayden Smith added a base hit.
Gonzalez tossed 5.2 innings and two earned runs off of two hits. She struck out seven and walked four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.