Carthage, Gilmer and Pleasant Grove continue to occupy the top-three spots in the #bEASTTEXAS Fabulous 15 poll for Week 4.
Carthage reeled in 14 of the 15 first-place nods to end up with 224 points, with Gilmer coming away with 209 points and the remaining first-place vote.
Carthage is 1-0 on the year, while the Buckeyes stand at 3-0.
Lindale moved up one spot to fourth, with 177 points and Chapel Hill ascended three places to land at No. 5, with 145 points.
Three schools entered the poll this week. Center (2-1), after nipping then sixth-ranked Gladewater, 41-40, checked in at No. 13 while a pair of undefeated clubs, Rains and Elysian Fields, are tied for 15th.
Mount Vernon (3-0), who is coached by former Baylor Art Briles, just missed making its way into the Fabulous 15 this week, finishing one point behind Rains and Elysian Fields, after an upset victory over Paul Pewitt.
Falling out of the poll are Van and Paul Pewitt, who both went down to defeat last week.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
Rank School (1st Pl. Votes) Points W-L LW
1 Carthage (14) 224 1-0 1
2 Gilmer (1) 209 3-0 2
3 Pleasant Grove 197 2-1 3
4 Lindale 177 2-1 5
5 Chapel Hill 145 3-0 8
6 Daingerfield 114 2-1 9
7 Malakoff 105 1-2 4
8 Henderson 104 1-1 7
9 Kilgore 100 2-1 11
10 Tatum 85 2-0 10
11 San Augustine 69 1-0 12
12 Gladewater 65 1-2 6
13 Center 34 2-1 NR
14 Waskom 28 2-0 15
T15 Rains 24 3-0 NR
T15 Elysian Fields 24 2-0 NR
