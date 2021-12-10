Central Heights tourney: Jacksonville sails past state-ranked Hitchcock, 65-47

CENTRAL HEIGHTS — For the second time this season the Jacksonville Indians have knocked off one of the top ranked teams in Class 3A.
On Thursday Jacksonville sailed past No. 4-ranked Hitchcock, 65-47, in the Central Heights Tournament.
Jacksonville opened up the season by downing No. 6-ranked Tatum in Jacksonville.
The victory moved the Tribe to 12-1 on the year. Hitchcock now stands at 4-2.
Earlier in the day, the Tribe had little difficulty in pressing out a 61-35 win over Pollok-Central to open play in the three-day tourney.
