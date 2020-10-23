CFB Schedule, Sat., Oct. 24: No. 16 SMU hosts No. 9 Cincy in battle of unbeatens

One of the marquee match ups in college football this week is No. 16 SMU (5-0, 2-0) hosting No. 9 Cincinnati (3-0, 1-0) in an American Athletic Conference test.
SMU's big win came on Oct. 3 when the Ponies clipped then No. 24-ranked Memphis, 30-27.
Although the Bearcats lack a victory over a ranked foe, Cincinnati has taken care of Austin Peay, Army and South Florida to get to 3-0.
It will also be homecoming on the Hilltop, and the contest is being promoted as the Biggest Game Ever at Ford Stadium.
Texas (2-2, 1-2) is slated to host Baylor (1-1, 1-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Neither team is ranked.
Clemson will put its No. 1 ranking, and unblemished record, on the line when it welcomes Syracuse to town for an 11 a.m. contest.
No. 7 Texas A&M (3-1, 3-1) is idle this week.
Sat. Oct. 24 – Top 20 Schedule
Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson, 11:30 a.m.
No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 8 Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, 8 p.m.
Virginia at No. 11 Miami, FL, 7 p.m.
Texas State at No. 12 Brigham Young, 9:15 p.m.
No. 23 N.C. State at No. 14 North Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Kansas at No. 20 Kansas State, 11 a.m.
Texas schools
Oklahoma at TCU, 11 a.m.
Texas El Paso at Charlotte, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Baylor at Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 2:30 p.m.
