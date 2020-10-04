By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
When dock talk turns to heavyweight catfish, I often think about my good friend Charlie Shivley.
Shivley is owner of Bill’s Landing on the Texas-side of Toledo Bend, a 181,000-acre reservoir shared with Louisiana. The remote fishing camp is flanked by waters so ripe with big fish lore that it almost feels like risky business when you dare to soak a bait there.
Shivley is a passive fisherman who likes to catch whiskered fish any time of the year, but he’s a fall guy at heart. Autumn brings cooling water temperatures that spur the piscatorial titans to feed aggressively when the water level on the big lake is usually at its lowest point of the year.
Though many of the larger fish are caught by trotliners, fall is the season when Shivley likes to break out the stump hooks. Stump hooking is a passive fishing tactic built around a single hook tethered to a strand of 600-pound tarred nylon twine. The string is secured to a solid stump alongside a major or secondary creek channel.
When water levels drop, thousands of stumps are exposed at the lake’s upper reaches. Think of it like a giant pin cushion. All of the stumps poking above the water’s surface makes it easy to find the edges of deeper creek channels and sloughs that big catfish use as highways to feed, often under the cover of darkness.
Stump hooking works best when the hook is tipped with a live perch or piece of cut bait. The fish hooks itself when it attempts to steal the bait.
Shivley said the water level was about 3 1/2 feet low as September gave way to October. Stump hooking prospects should only get better if water levels continue drop.
“Things are about to get right,” he said. “We always catch a bunch of big ones this time of year. Stump hooks will catch blue cats, but we also see a lot of big flatheads. We lose some, too. It’s not uncommon to have 12/0 circle hooks straightened out on this lake.”
Royce Simmons is another fall guy who discovered the magic of autumn cat fishing many moons ago. The Richland Chambers fishing guide tends to business in a more conventional way.
Simmons fishes exclusively for numbers of blue and channel catfish around baited holes. He uses a rod and reel matched with 15-pound test line and a No. 4 treble hook covered with Danny King’s punch bait. It’s a style of fishing well-suited for beginning anglers or youngsters
Early in the season Simmons targets isolated sweet spots pre-baited with grain-filled, five-gallon buckets tethered to timber at the upper reaches of Richland Creek. The sealed buckets are brimming with cattle range cubes or soured maize. He drills multiple holes in the buckets to allow the grain and foul odor to escape.
It’s dirty work, but well worth it.
Catfish have hypersensitive olfactory glands. They detect the smell of the fermented grain from a distance and are fast to investigate, usually in large number.
Simmons dumps some extra chum to stir a feeding frenzy when he arrives with clients. His customers have been reeling in steady limits of blue and channel catfish in the 1-3 pound range since late September, but bigger ones are always a possibility. The guide caught the 11.50 pound lake record channel cat in Sept. 2014.
Fishing guides Gary Paris, Stubby Stubblefield, Ricky Vandergriff and Butch Terpe follow similar fall programs with good success at lakes Fork, Palestine and Conroe. The plan can be applied on any lake where catfish are plentiful.
Mother Nature should start lending fall guys a hand in baiting holes by the end of the month. That’s when thousands of migrant cormorants begin showing up on Texas lakes on the heels of brisk cold fronts. Cormorants dine exclusively on fish, usually shad and other small forage species.
When the birds aren't actively feeding, they loaf on tree limbs and think about their next meal. A five-pound cormorant will eat about one pound of fish each day.
All the excess protein has to go somewhere. The birds naturally chum the catfish when they relieve themselves. Dunk a glob of punch bait around an active cormorant roost and it probably won’t sit idle for long.
Simmons and other anglers discovered the peculiar pattern years ago and they have been loading their coolers with poop-eating cats at ‘Chambers, Fork, Cedar Creek, Ray Hubbard, Tawakoni and many other lakes ever since.
“The size of the fish always gets better once the birds show up, too,” Simmons said. “We’ll see lots of 2-5 pounders when the water cools into the 60s. It’s not uncommon for somebody to hook a 40-50 pounder, but landing a fish that size around all the brush is a different story. It usually doesn’t go well.”
Cedar Creek fishing guide Jason Barber was christened into the fall guy’s club decades ago. He was raised at the water’s edge and has played the game just about every way there is to play it.
Cedar Creek has a bountiful blue cat population. Barber likes to target big fish from fall through winter.
He will occasionally tangle with big ones around cormorant roosts or shallow stump fields, but says making controlled drifts over deeper, main lake flats, humps and points produces bigger bites more consistently. He prefers large, fresh cuts of gizzard shad for bait.
Barber says it is important to keep the boat drifting at a pace not faster than 1 m.p.h. In big wind, he’ll place a drift sock upwind side of the boat to his slow drifts through areas occupied by balls of shad.
Michael Littlejohn is a fall guy who put himself through college guiding catfish and crappie trips at Cedar Creek. He has since relocated to Lake Tawakoni, where he and his wife, Teri, run a successful business with several guides who target what is arguably one of the best trophy blue cat fisheries in the South.
In a normal year, Littlejohn’s outfit will catch and release more than 300 blues over 30 pounds. Most are caught drift fishing hand-size slabs of gizzard shad in deep water between Thanksgiving and March, when temperatures are coldest. The big fish last season was an 81 pounder.
Littlejohn says October kicks off the trophy cat season on Tawakoni, but the fish aren’t near as deep as they will be by Christmas. Water depths of 10-30 feet are usually the ticket until early December.
Additionally, the guide expects the cormorant poop pattern to be in full swing by Halloween. Most of the birds roost on stumps and old timber found on shallow flats at the lake’s north end.
“Cormorant roosts are always good for numbers of 3-10 pounders with an occasional 20-30 pounder,” he said. “The birds are here all winter long.”
Littlejohn likes to take a unique sapproach around cormorant roosts when he’s got clients in the boat who can handle a baitcasting outfit. He rigs a heavy-action rod/reel with braided line, no weight and a stout hook tipped with a chicken gizzard.
The guide slips quietly into casting range of roost trees using the trolling motor. Once in position, clients cast to the tree simultaneously. The tough chicken gizzards do a great job of simulating the “splat” of cormorant droppings raining down on the surface.
“You’ve got to be ready — they usually hammer that gizzard the second it hits the water,” he said. “If you miss they’re gone. It’s a lot like bass fishing, except you’re going after big catfish instead.”
Matt Williams is a Texas freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
