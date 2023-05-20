Chapel Hill 7 on 7 SQT: Jacksonville's day a mixed bag

TYLER - Jacksonville's Indians ended the day with a 1-1-1 worksheet in the Chapel Hill 7 on 7 State Qualifying Tournament (Grace Community School division) Saturday.
The Indians defeated Chapel Hill "B" 34-6 and lost to Gladewater by a 20-19 score.
Jacksonville and Carthage played to a 19-19 tie. Carthage elected not to play an overtime session to break the tie, as the Bulldogs had enough points to advance as the Pool "D" champion.
Carthage and Sulphur Springs went on to earn berths in the State 7 on 7 Tournament (Division II), which will be played in June in College Station.
The Bulldogs will be making their 11th trip to the state tourney, while the Wildcats will be seeing their first state tourney action in 15 years.
Other scores in Pool "D" were: Carthage 36, Gladewater 0; Carthage 34, Chapel Hill "B" 0 and Gladewater 40, Chapel Hill "B" 12.
