Chapel Hill upsets No. 2 Bullard 3-2

NEWE CHAPEL HILL - Chapel Hill upset previously undefeated and No.2-ranked Bullard 3-2 on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Lady Panthers (14-1-2, 8-1) are now tied with Lindale for first place in the district standings. The Lady Panthers defeated Lindale in their first meeting of the season.
Chapel Hill (7-9-2, 5-4-1) is currently in fourth place in the league.
Rylie Jo Garner and Addy Cummings scored Bullard's goals.
Earning assists were Rylie Graul and Paige Barnett.
Bullard will look to rebound on Tuesday by visiting Grand Saline.
