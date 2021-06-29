Cheerleading: Brook Hill's Moss, Fitzgerald named NCA All-Americans

BULLARD — The Brook Hill School cheerleaders trekked to Moody Gardens in Galveston last week for the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) camp, as the squad continues to prepare for the new school year that is right around the corner.
Two members of the squad, Avery Moss and Caley Fitzgerald earned NCA All-American accolades, with Moss receiving a NCA Staff Application.
In all, 15 young ladies were All-American nominees.
The team won the 2021 Herkie Team Camp Winner laud, the NCA Spirit Stick Camp award, as well as numerous excellent and superior ribbons
The Brook Hill cheerleaders will make their football debut on Aug. 27 when the Guard host Wills Point in the season opener.
