Cherokee Charmers Badgett, Sanford and Washburn picked for TJC Apache Belles

TYLER — Three members of the 2020-21 Jacksonville High School award-winning Cherokee Charmers have earned spots on the 75th line of the “Internationally Famous” Tyler Junior College Apache Belles.
Tryouts took place last weekend, and when the names were revealed, Yasmin Badgett, Alexis Sanford and Morgan Washburn were among those that were included in the group.
The TJC Apache Belles have been wowing audiences at football game, parades and on stages since 1947 with their precision dance and stellar production numbers.
The Apache Belles have graced the halftime field for two Super Bowls, numerous Dallas Cowboys games, Houston Oilers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and Texas Rangers games.
The Apache Belles have performed internationally in Mexico, France, Ireland, Chile, Austria and Germany doing their routines at parades, celebrations and balls for dignitaries, special guests and, of course, for the military men and women of the great United States of America.
