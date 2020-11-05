Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show set for Mar. 24-27, '21

During a meeting held Monday, Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition Board members confirmed that there will be a Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show and Sale in the Spring of 2021.
The organization said that it is “committed” to having the sale and show next year.
According to the CherokeeCountyExpo.org website, the show is scheduled for March 24-27, 2021.
“We have learned a great deal of the importance of placing and selling projects,” a news release said.
Rules and deadlines regarding the 2021 show can also be found at CherokeeCountyExpo.org.
