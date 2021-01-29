Cherokee County under a Lake Wind Advisory for Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Lake Wind Advisory for much of East Texas, including Cherokee County, that will be in effect for most of Saturday.
South winds 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 m.p.h. are expected between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Strong winds will create rough waves on area lakes, which will make for hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters should use extreme caution since strong winds and rough waters can overturn small craft.
The advisory stretches into portions of southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.