Cherokee Ranch Club Championship set for the weekend

Cherokee Ranch Golf Club will be hosting its annual Club Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
Play will get under way at 1 p.m. each day.
The registration feee is $60 per man.
Flighting will depend on a full field, and will be based on handicap.
Gross score will be the determining factor in Sunday's championship.
Spots are still available. To register, or for more information, stop by the Pro Shop, or phone (903) 541-4700.
