Cherokee Ranch Golf Club forced to close Tue. as clean-up continues

The Cherokee Ranch Golf Club will be closed on Tue. March 24 so that maintenance workers can continue cleaning up from heavy rains that fell over the weekend.
Debris is being removed from the course and the cart paths are being cleared of the mud that washed up in some areas during the rains.
As a result of the closure, the weekly Senior Scramble has been canceled.
Course officials are expected to make a decision on Tuesday afternoon as to whether the facility will be able to open on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.