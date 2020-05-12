Cherokee Ranch to host 2-Man Scramble in mid June

A 2-Man Scramble will take place at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club on June 13 1nd 14.
A shotgun start will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Day 1, with play to begin at 1:30 p.m. on the final day.
Entry fee is $150 per man, which includes use of a cart.
There will be a Championship and First Flight that will follow a Scramble format on the first day and a Shamble format on the second day.
All other flights will play in a scramble format both days.
Teams must have a combined 5 handicap to enter.
For more information, phone The Pro Shop (903) 541-4700.
