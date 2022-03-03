Chesley excels in Guard's 11-1 victory over Elysian Fields

ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cade Chesley did a little bit of everything, and did it
well, to help send Brook Hill to an 11-1 conquest over Elysian Fields on
Thursday afternoon in the Elysian Fields Tournament.
Chesley went 3-3 at the plate, which included a triple and double. He
also amassed four RBI in the affair.
Chesley also pitched the final-three innings and didn't allow a run on
one hit. He recorded six strike outs and walked one.
Grayson Murry got the start on the hump for Brook Hill and lasted three
innings to get the win. He gave up an unearned run and one hit while
fanning five and walking a pair.
Other offensive leaders for the Guard (11-2) were Finn Kalyala (2-4, 2B,
4 RBI) and Dylan Malone (2B).
Brook Hill jumped out to a 7-1 lead after two innings and never looked back.
It was the second triumph of the day for head coach Jerry Courtney's Guard.
