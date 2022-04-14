Chesley fires a gem in Brook Hill's 12-1 triumph over Cougars

BULLARD — Brook Hill moved to 6-0 in district (21-3 overall) by spanking Grace Community School, 12-1, before the home faithful in Bullard on Thursday evening.
Cade Chesley handcuffed the Cougar batters and allowed only one hit, a single by Eli Martin.
Chesley notched the win on the hill in complete-game fashion. He gave up one unearned run, fanned eight and walked one.
Finn Kaiyala (two hits, two RBI) and Landon Mattox (two hits, one RBI) were the top hitters for head coach Jerry Courtney's Guard.
Aidan Mason had a base hit and drove in three runs, Grayson Murry singled and knocked in two runs and Chesly tossed in a base knock and an RBI.
David Sims and Dorian Reyes each drove in a run for the Guard.
Brook Hill is scheduled to travel to Dallas Christian on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
