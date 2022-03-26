Chesley powers Brook Hill to a 13-4 win over Grapevine Faith Christian

GRAPEVINE — Cade Chesley's big night enabled the Brook Hill diamond boys to record a 13-4 non-district win over Grapevine Faith Christian on Friday night in the Metroplex.
Chesley, who got the win on the mound, worked two innings and gave up no runs on one hit. He struck out three and walked four. He was one of four Guard pitchers who saw duty in the affair.
At the plate Chesley tallied three singles and drove in two runs.
Brook Hill batters collected 16 hits in the contest, with Finn Kaiyala going 4-5 at the dish.
Other noteworthy efforts at the plate included Aidan Mason chalking up three hits and two RBI, Grayson Murry and Landon Mattox each hitting two singles and driving in two runs and Dylan Malone, who laced a double and drove in a run.
Brook Hill (14-3) led 7-1 after four innings.
Faith Christian came back and sent three runners across the dish in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-4.
