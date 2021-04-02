Chesley, Sims combine for a 1-hitter in Brook Hill's latest win

BULLARD — Cade Chesley and Andrew Sims combined for a 1-hitter as Brook Hill routed Dallas Bishop Dunne, 11-0, on Thursday evening.
Chesley worked five innings and didn't allow a hit. He fanned 10 Falcons (8-4, 0-3) and walked one and was the winning pitcher.
Sims drew the start and pitched one inning.
Jabin Moore went 2-3 with and RBI to lead Brook Hill (12-4, 2-0) at the plate.
Colton Carson, Carson Richards, Grayson Murry and Chesley each stroked a double for the Guard.
Finn Kalyala picked up two RBI in the game.
Richards. Murry, Moore, Aidan Mason and Tanner French drove in runs for the winners.
The Guard are slated to host McKinney Christian at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
