Chesley strikes out 9 in Guard's 15-4 win over Mustangs

BULLARD - For the second time this week Brook Hill earned a double-digit win over McKinney Christian Academy.
On Friday evening in Bullard, the Guard corralled the Mustangs by a 15-4 count.
Cade Chesley, the Guard (18-3, 4-0) starter, put his team in position to win by holding the Mustangs to three unearned runs on two hits in four innings of work.
Dorian Reyes pitched the fifth and final inning and allowed an unearned run on two hits. Reyes fanned two and walked one.
Aidan Mason had a big night at the plate where he went 2-3 with a double and an RBI.
Landon Mattox doubled and drove in two runs, with David Sims belting a triple.
Jabin Moore and Braxton Durrett each singled and had an RBI for Brook Hill.
Brook Hill batters racked up eight hits off of three Mustang pitchers that saw duty.
Brook Hill is slated to visit Rusk for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
