Cheyenne Brown joins JC women's basketball coaching staff

Having completed her collegiate playing days earlier this, Cheyenne Brown has transitioned into the coaching ranks, after recently being named as the assistant women's basketball coach at Jacksonville College.
For the past two seasons, the Ben Wheeler, Texas native played for Harding University (NCAA Division II, Great American Conference) in Arkansas.
This past season she averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds a game.
Prior to that she was a member of the Northwestern State (La.) University (NCAA, Division I, Southland Conference) basketball team.
Brown, who can shoot the ball with the best of them, ranks No. 5 in field goal percentage in Division I.
As a high school standout at perennial state power Martin's Mill, Brown was a part of state championship teams in 2013 and 2015.
In 2015 she was voted as the Class 2A Texas State Player of the Year.
Brown will be serving as Caleb Henson's assistant coach at JC. Henson took over the Lady Jag earlier this year.
