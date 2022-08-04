Chris Bell named assistant men's basketball coach at JC

Jacksonville College has named Chris Bell, a native of Shreveport, La., as its assistant men's basketball coach.
Bell takes over for Fred House, who moved to the Lady Jaguars' coaching staff earlier this year.
For the past two seasons Bell has served as a graduate assistant coach at East Texas Baptist University (NCAA, Division III), working on head coach Chris Lovell's staff.
During Bell's time in Marshall, the Tigers compiled a 28-20 overall record (19-13 in American Southwest Conference play).
Bell also has serverd as an assistant men's basketball coach at Bossier Parish (La.) Community College, a NJCAA District 14 rival of the Jaguars.
Fun fact about Bell is that he is an accomplished dirt track racing announcer on the Louisiana-Texas circuit.
Jacksonville College men's basketball is coached by Louis Truscott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.