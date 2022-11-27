SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas San Antonio defeated University of Texas El Paso, 34-31, on Saturday and Jacksonville High School product Chris Carpenter contributed to the Roadrunners' success.
Carpenter, a transfer from Colorado University, caught a pass for 10 yards, had one punt return that covered 17 yards and ran back a kick off 18 yards.
UTSA finished the regular season with a 10-2 overall record, 8-0 in Conference USA (C-USA) play.
The Roadrunners will host University of North Texas (7-5) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the C-USA Championship game.
UTSA got past North Texas, 31-27, when the two teams met on Oct. 22 at the Alamodome.
