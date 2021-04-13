Christian Wrestling Federation coming to Jacksonville College

Save the date wrestling fans.
On Wednesday, April 21, the Christian Wrestling Federation (CWF), is scheduled to appear at Jacksonville College's Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse (531 W. Pine St.).
The action is slated to get under way at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
The CWF promotes Christianity through wrestling through its performances worldwide, according to the organization's website.
The actual wrestling is of the television/entertainment variety.
The CWF wrestlers are also scheduled to appear at Chapel at 11 a.m. on the morning of the show.
For more information, visit christianwrestling.com, or phone (903) 721-0279.
