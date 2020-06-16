City and JTA team up to offer free tennis lessons

The Jacksonville City Recreation Department and the Jacksonville Tennis Association will once again be offering free tennis lesson for beginners.
Classes will take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting on June 30 and ending on July 16.
Children ages 7-10 will be taught from 9-10 a.m. at Buckner City Park.
Classes will meet on June 30, July 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16.
Those ages 11-14 will have lessons from 10-11 a.m. at Buckner City Park on the same days.
Instructors will be David Hanna and Charles Roper, from the Jacksonville Independent School District.
Participants are asked to bring their own tennis racquet, if they have one. Tennis racquets will be provided, if needed.
For more information, contact David Hanna (903) 571-6277.
