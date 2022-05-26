The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Tennis Association will once again be offering free tennis lessons for children and youth this summer.
Lessons will be given, Tuesday-Thursday, July 12-28 at the Bucker Park tennis courts.
Children ages 7-10 will receive instruction from 9-10 a.m. and youth ages 11-14 will be on the court from 10-11 a.m.
Racquets will be provided to those that need one.
Jacksonville High School head tennis coach David Hanna will serve as instructor.
To sign up, or for more information, phone coach Hanna (903) 571-6277.
