CLASH OF THE TITANS: Rusk-China Spring single game winner will advance

RUSK - The Rusk Eagle baseball team must be experiencing a feeling of de ja vu.
On the road to the state tournament last season, the Eagles (17-12) defeated Waco La Vega in two games in the bi-district round and disposed of LaGrange in two in the area round.
Rusk's playoff road this season mirrors last years, so far.
If that pattern continues, fans of Rusk and China Spring, the Eagles' opponent in the regional quarterfinal round (single game, 7 p.m., Sat., Crandall High School) could be in for some bonus innings.
On May 20, 2021, the Red and Black battled the Cougars (27-8) from Central Texas in a one gamer that needed 13 innings before Rusk was able to forge out a 3-1 victory. That game was tied 1-1 for 10-straight innings.
The Eagles' JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel have been doing an outstanding job on the mound for the past few weeks, and are a big reason the Eagles will take a 10-game winning streak into play on Sat.
The pair of southpaws, who are also paying dividends at the plate, have signed with Vanderbilt University and Kansas Wesleyan, respectively.
China Spring is also coming into the match up playing some lit baseball. The Cougars have won 14 of their last 16 games.
Pitcher Kolby Killough and corner infielder Trace Necessary, one of the clubs' leading hitters, will also be going on to the collegiate level shortly, as both have inked with Murry State College in Tishamingo, Okla.
China Spring also has Brenan Daniel that has had a productive season on the mound for the Cougars.
China Spring beat La Vega 17-2 and 10-0 late in the regular season, with Rusk blanking La Vega by identical 10-0 scores in the bi-district round.
Jasper is another common opponent of both the Eagles and the Cougars.
Rusk got past the Bulldogs 3-0 and 3-2 late in the regular season, while the Cougars put away Jasper 5-0 and 18-0 to open post season play.
The Rusk-China Spring winner will earn a date with either Orangefield or Livingston in next week's regional semi-final round.
