Class 2A Baseball: Alto ranked No. 7 in preseason poll

Coming off of a 2021 season that saw Alto finish as a regional semi-finalist, the Yellowjackets are ranked No. 7 in the Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball Class 2A Preseason Poll.
Alto, who has a new skipper in Brett Thornhill, returns seven starters from a year ago when the Jackets finished 25-9.
Three players to watch are Isaack Weatherford, a catcher who hit .382 last season, Carter Pursley, whois capable of playing in the outfield, pitching, or as an infielder and outfielder-pitcher Jackson Duplichain.
Pursley hit at a .429 last year and had a 2.52 earned run average,
Duplichain maintained a .422 batting average and is one of the fastest men on the team.
The top five teams in the poll included New Deal (last year's Class 2A state champion), Garrison, Bosqueville, Shiner and Anson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.