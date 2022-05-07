Class 2A baseball: Alto sweeps Normangee in bi-district

LUFKIN - For the second straight day Alto batters torched Normangee pitching.
The No. 7-ranked Yellowjackets came away with an 18-1 win on a warm and muggy Saturday afternoon in Lufkin and completed the sweep over the Panthers.
It seemed as though it would be a short day at the ballpark after the Jackets plated 10 runs in the first inning, and it was, as the affair was official after Normangee batted in the top of the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Alto's one, two and three hitters - Logan Rogers, Jackson Duplichain and Alejandro Gomez - combined to go 10-12 at the plate. The trio drove in 12 of the Yellowjacket runs.
Duplichain led the effort by going 4-4, with a triple and a double. He knocked in a team-best six runs.
Rogers also went 4-4 at the plate, which was highlighted by a triple. He had a pair of RBI in the game.
Gomez belted two doubles and drove in four runs.
Carter Pursley, Isaack Weatherford and Tooter Bolton had two hits apiece for the Jackets. Pursley added three RBI and Weatherford drove in one run.
Gomez notched the win on the hill for the Mean Sting. He gave up one run, which was earned, on three hits, walked two and struck out one.
Alto (20-8) advances to the area round where it will play the winner of the Timpson-San Augustine series. Timpson won Game 1, 14-10.
Normangee's season comes to a close with the Panthers owning a 9-11-1 worksheet.
