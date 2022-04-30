Class 2A Baseball: Alto to test Normangee in bi-district

ALTO - Alto's post season journey will get under way at 4 p.m. on Friday when the Yellowjackets take on Normangee in Game 1 of a best-of-3 UIL, Class 2A, Region II, bi-district series.
The series opener will take place at Madisonville High School.
Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lufkin High School's baseball facility.
If a third game is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2 at Lufkin.
Alto is the District 22-2A champion. Normangee came in fourth place in District 21-2A.
