Class 2A, bi-district: Alto to take on Thorndale in Mexia

ALTO — Post season play for the Alto Yellowjackets will get under way at 7:30 p.m. on Friday when the District 11-2A-1 runner-ups are scheduled to face Thorndale, the third place representative out of District 12-2A-1, in a Class 2A, Region III bi-district game.
Mexia Blackcat Field (1000-1008 N. Bailey St.) will serve as the host venue.
Alto finished behind Centerville in the district standings, while Holland and Hearne were ahead of the Bulldogs in the standings.
The Mean Sting and the Bulldogs are adept at scoring points. Alto averaged 45.8 points a game during its district campaign and Thorndale put an average of 33.6 points on the board during conference play.
Alto is coached by Lance Gamble, with John Kovar handling the coaching duties for the Bulldogs.
