Class 2A bi-district baseball: Alto humiliates Normangee, 21-4

MADISONVILLE — Alto took the Panthers from Normangee to the woodshed on Friday afternoon in Madisonville where the Yellowjackets massacred the Panthers, 21-4, in the opening game of a UIL, Class 2A, Region III bi-district series.
Alto (19-8) batters raked three Normangee (9-10-1) mounds men for 18 hits in the six inning (mercy rule) affair.
Leading 12-3, the Yellowjackets, the District 22-2A champions, put the Panthers, the fourth place team form District 21-2A, out of their misery by hanging a nine on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning.
Isaack Weatherford went 4-4 at the dish and drove in a pair of runs, while Carter Pursley collected three hits in four official trips to the plate and drove in four runners.
Also going 3-4 was Alejandro Gomez. Gomez, who doubled in the fray, tallied three RBI.
Jackson Duplichain belted a triple and had a base hit for Alto.
The Jackets stole seven bases in the game, with Logan Rogers leading the way with three, followed by Zackory Battle with two. Battle scored five of his teams runs.
Registering the win on the mound was Rogers. He tossed a complete game and gave up four runs (one earned) off of six hits.
Rogers fanned 10 and didn't walk a batter.
Normangee's Cade Stone had two hits in the game.
Game 2 (and Game 3, if needed) will be played at Lufkin High School beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.