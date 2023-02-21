TYLER - New Summerfield and Union Grove battled until the buzzer sounded and when the clock read 0:00 it was the Bulldogs who had earned a 56-50 victory over the Hornets.
The game was played at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Fieldhouse.
New Summerfield, who ends the year with a 23-10 record, was the second place team out of District 22-2A.
The Bulldogs (19-13), the third place representative from District 21-2A, will advance to play Timpson in the Area round later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.