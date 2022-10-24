Class 2A Cross Country: Hornets qualify for state

HUNTSVILLE — New Summerfield's boy's cross country team earned a third place finish in the team standings at the UIL, Class 2A, Region III Championships on Monday morning in Huntsville.
New Summerfield will next compete in the UIL, Class 2A, State Championships, which will take place at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
The Hornets ended up with 119 points and trailed only Tenaha (24) and Riesel (106).
In fourth place was Douglass (149) followed by LaRue LaPoyner (194).
Ary Hernandez, a senior, was the first Hornet to finish the 5K challenge at Kate Barr-Ross Park. Hernandez was timed in 17:44.
Meanwhile, Brayden Lueckmeyer (18:51) ran 23rd and Andres Orneles (19:05) took 27th place.
Coming in 40th place was Bryan Zavala (19:30).
Winding up in 46th and 56th place, respectively, for New Summerfield was Jovanny Hernandez and Brian Vargas.
Tenaha's Misael Hernandez won the gold medal in the individual standings by crossing the finish stripe in 17:06.
A total of 162 young men participated in the race.
LADY HORNETS
New Summerfield's girls finished 16th in the team standings at the UIL Class 2A, Region III Championships on Monday. A total of 24 teams contested the title.
Malakoff Cross Roads (81), Groveton (113), Douglass (121) and Gladewater Union Grove (139) were the top finishing teams.
Cassity Turner, representing Cross Roads came in first, completing the 2 mile circuit in a time of 12:33.
Leslie Deandra (15:05) had the fastest time for the Lady Hornets. She finished in 43rd place in a field that numbered 162.
Other's racing for New Summerfield were Zuliemy Torres (86th), Jamie Suarez (105th), Selena Torres (107th), Mariana Luna (141st), Allison Salazar (152nd) and Maritza Sanchez (155th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.