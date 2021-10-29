Class 2A Cross Country: New Summerfield to run in state championship meet

HUNTSVILLE — The first week of November is quickly approaching and that means its time for the New Summerfield High School boy's cross country team to be packing its bags for Round Rock; the site of the UIL Class 2A Cross Country Championships (Sat., Nov. 6, Old Settler's Park).
The Hornets came in third place in the team standings at the Class 2A, Region II Championships in Huntsville (Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park) earlier this week, which earned them another trip to Round Rock.
New Summerfield finished with 99 points, and finished behind Tenaha (74), Groveton (98), with Douglass (181) taking fourth place.
Of the 168 runners that competed in the 5,000 meter run, Jose Garcia of Cushing was the first across the finish line. He completed the course in a time of 17:41.
Junior Ary Hernandez ran an 18:17 and was the first Hornet to cross the line, with Marco Uribe, a senior, coming in 15th place in a time of 19:01.
Completing the top five for New Summerfield were 28. Jack Torres (19:35), 35. Bryan Zavala, and 37. Axel Hernandez, 19:57.
Jose Sanchez and Ramiro Mendoza ended up in 79th and 84th place, respectively, for the Hornet harriers, but did factor into the team standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.