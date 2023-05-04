LONGVIEW – With one swing of the bat Troup’s Karsyn Williamson changed the whole complexion of Thursday’s Class 3A, Region II Area series opener.
With her Lady Tigers trailing 2-1 to start the seventh inning, Williamson, a senior, crushed a double into the gap in left center, which drove in three runs and Troup was able to defeat Winnsboro 4-2.
Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Longview High School Softball Complex.
Qhenja Jordan, who went 2-3 in the game, led off the top of the seventh with a base hit to get the Lady Tiger rally started.
She moved over to second on a well-placed sacrifice bunt by London Driggers and then traveled to third on a ground out by Sydnie Dickey.
The Lady Tigers (22-8-1) proceeded to load the basis following a walk to Cadence Ellis and Taylor Gillispie being hit by a pitch.
That set the table for the lefty-swinging Williamson to deliver the game winning hit for the Lady Tigers.
Troup’s first run was scored in the fifth inning when a Dickey double to the wall in right center brought Jordan in to score from second. Jordan, a freshman, led off the frame with a base hit to the left side.
Gillispie earned the complete game win in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She gave up two runs, both earned, off of six hits. Gillispie struck out 15, which included the first nine Lady Raiders that she faced, and walked two.
Devin Grimes went 2-3 with a run batted in for Winnsboro (22-5-2).
Winnsboro’s Emily Clark was the losing pitcher. She pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits. Clark fanned four and walked three.
Bailey Blanton accounted for Troup’s remaining hit, which came in the sixth inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.