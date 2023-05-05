Class 3A baseball: Roughnecks sweep Troup in Bi-district series

ELYSIAN FIELDS - White Oak topped Troup 3-1 on Friday afternoon in Elysian Fields to win the Class 3A, Region II Bi-district series 2-0.

The Roughnecks (25-5-2) spanked the Tigers 8-3 in the series opener on Thursday night.

White Oak, the District 15-3A champions will take on either Mineola or Hooks in the Area round next week. Mineola won Game 1 of a best-of-3 series 3-1 on Thursday evening.

Troup wraps up the year with a 14-12 record.

