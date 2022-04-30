Class 3A bi-district: Lady Tigers complete sweep over Ore City

LONGVIEW - The Troup High School softball team is heading to the area round of the UIL, Class 3A, Region II state playoffs after roughing up Ore City, 9-0, in Game 2 of a best-of-3 bi-district series on Friday night in Longview.
Troup (24-7) won Game 1, 8-2, on Thursday evening.
Lady Tiger batters racked up 16 hits in the contest, with Bailey Blanton leading the way with a three-hit night. Blanton tripled and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.
Five Lady Tigers had two hits apiece, which featured Taylor Gillispie belting a triple and a double.
Karsyn Williamson and Lindsay Davis pounded out a pair of hits each, with Williamson smacking a double and driving in a run while Davis hit a triple.
Emory Cover and MaKayla Spencer, both freshmen, each hit two singles.
Meanwhile, Sydnie Dickey had a base hit and an RBI and Za'Quirah Jordan drove in a run.
Davis and Gillispie combined to toss a 1-hit shutout.
Davis started and worked four frames. The senior didn't allow a hit, struck out nine and had a walk-free performance.
Gillispie rang up six Lady Rebels in three innings and walked one.
The Lady Tigers will take on Mount Vernon in the area round next week. Mt. Vernon swept Atlanta in bi-district play. The details concerning the game(s) are to be announced.
