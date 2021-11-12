Class 3A bi-district: Troup dispatches Pewitt, 52-34

LONGVIEW — Troup advanced into the Area round of the Class 3A, Division II, Region II playoffs by pounding Omaha Paul Pewitt, 53-34, on Friday night at Spring Hill's Panther Stadium in Longview.
The Tigers (8-3) will face Waskom in the Area round late next week at a time and location to be announced.
Waskom nuked Corrigan-Camden, 62-7, at The Tomato Bowl on Friday to earn a date with Troup.
NOTE: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
