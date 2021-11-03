Class 3A bi-district: Troup's season ends with 3-2 loss to Sabine

NEW CHAPEL HILL — Volleyball teams from Troup and Sabine battled toe-to-toe for five sets on Monday in a Class 3A, Region II bi-district affair that was played at Chapel Hill High School.
With the match tied, 2-2, the Lady Cardinals captured the decisive set, 15-11, to take the win.
The two schools swapped wins in the early portion of the tilt, with the Lady Tigers winning the first game, 25-20, only to have Sabine take the next set, 25-20.
The third set went to Troup (25-14), with the Lady Cards earning a 25-15 decision in the fourth game.
Sabine (26-14) moves on to the Area round later this week where it will meet up with Harmony.
Troup ends the year with a 20-16 worksheet.
Bailey Blanton (15 kills, 11 assists, nine digs, one block), Chloie Haugeberg (7 kills, 15 assists, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 block) and Jessie Minnix (7 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace, 2 blocks and 6 digs) led the Lady Tigers.
Meanwhile, Tara Wells added 2 kills, 20 assists and four digs while Karsyn Williamson tallied 30 digs, three assists and an ace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.