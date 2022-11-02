Class 3A bi-district volleyball: Hughes Springs upsets Troup, 3-1

LONGVIEW - Hughes Spring's Lady Mustangs upset Troup 3-1 in a UIL, Class 3A, Region II Bi-district match that was played at LeTourneau University in Longview on Tuesday night.
Troup, the District 16-4A runner-up, won the opening set 25-20, but the Lady Mustangs, the third place squad out of District 15-3A, quickly got on track and won three-straight sets (25-18, 26-24, 25-23) to advance to the area round later this week.
Hughes Springs will face Mineola in area play.
The match turned out to be the final on e for Lady Tiger seniors Karsyn Williamson, Sarah Neel, Tara Wells and Jaycee Eastman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.