NEW CHAPEL HILL — Troup's Lady Tigers will be playing Sabine's Lady Cardinals in a Class 3A bi-district match that is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Chapel Hill High School's Bulldog Gymnasium.
Troup (20-15) is the District 16-4A runner-up while Sabine (25-14) came in third place behind White Oak and New Diana in District 15-4A.
The Troup-Sabine winner will advance to play either Harmony or Omaha-Paul Pewitt late next week in the area round.
