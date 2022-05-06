Class 3A Golf: Troup boys to open state tourney play on Monday

TROUP — The Troup High School boy's golf team will be competing in the UIL, Class 3A State Championships on Monday.
The 36-hole, two-day event will be played at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.
Scheduled to compete for Troup are Grayson Hearon, Grayson Hampton, Bracey Cover, Jaxon Green and Chris Franklin.
The team is coached by Greg Hamilton.
Other schools set to vie for the team championship in addition to the Tigers include Bushland, Llano, Lorena, Callisburg, Brock, Lago Vista, Ponder, Cameron Yoe, Tuscola Jim Ned, Santa Gertrudis Academy, Franklin.
The Troup linksters are scheduled to tee off between 9:10 and 9:50 on Monday.
The closing round will take place on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.