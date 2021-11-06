Class 3A-II bi-district: Troup, Omaha Paul Pewitt set to collide

TROUP — After the dust had settled on the final night of the high school football regular season on Friday night, the Troup Tigers learned that they now have a date with the Omaha-Paul Pewitt Brahmas late next week.

The Region II, Class 3A-II bi-district game will be played at a time and at a location to be announced.

Troup (7-3) finished in back of West Rusk and Arp in District 9-3A-II and the Brahmas (6-4) were the runner-up behind Daingerfield in District 10-3A-II.

Troup last faced Paul Pewitt in the regional quarterfinal round of the state playoffs in 2004. The Tigers prevailed, 34-27, in that contest.

The Tigers are coached by John Eastman.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you