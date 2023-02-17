Class 4A Area: Maidens roll to a 59-45 win over Jasper

2022-23 Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens

Class 4A, Region III, Area Champions

 Courtesy photo

HUDSON - Jacksonville is headed to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A, Region II playoffs early next week.

The Maidens (26-10) knocked off Jasper (17-12), 59-45, in an Area matchup that was played at Hudson High School on Friday evening.

The Maidens are the the fourth place representative form District 18-4A.

Jacksonville will play Madisonville (the District 18-4A champion) in the regional quarterfinal round early next week. Madisonville beat Little Cypress-Mauriceville in its Area game on Friday. The Maidens lost both of the regular season meetings against the Lady Mustangs (32-4).

