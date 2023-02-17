HUDSON - Jacksonville is headed to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A, Region II playoffs early next week.
The Maidens (26-10) knocked off Jasper (17-12), 59-45, in an Area matchup that was played at Hudson High School on Friday evening.
The Maidens are the the fourth place representative form District 18-4A.
Jacksonville will play Madisonville (the District 18-4A champion) in the regional quarterfinal round early next week. Madisonville beat Little Cypress-Mauriceville in its Area game on Friday. The Maidens lost both of the regular season meetings against the Lady Mustangs (32-4).
