LONGVIEW -Jacksonville freshman Lauren Wade scored two timely goals that appeared to take much of the wind out of the sails of the Texarkana Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks on Tuesday evening at Longview Lobo Stadium.
Jacksonville (24-1-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, notched a 4-1 victory over Pleasant Grove (12-5-3), the District 13-4A runner-up, in the Class 4A, Region II Area match.
The Maidens, the District 16-4A champions, move on to take on Henderson in the regional quarterfinal round later this week. Time, day and location information regarding that match is to be announced.
Henderson stopped Lindale, 3-2, in its Area match on Tuesday to advance to face the Maidens.
With Jacksonville leading 2-1, Wade deflected the ball off of her chest and then drove the ball into the net from about 12 yards out with 5:15 to play in the first half, which increased the Maidens' advantage to 3-1 going into intermission.
Wade's shot neutralized what turned out to be the Lady Hawks' lone goal of the evening, which came at the 12:23 mark of the first half.
Pleasant Grove made some adjustments at halftime and came out and held the Maiden s scoreless for the first 18:00 of the final half, while also outshooting Jacksonville in the early stages of the half.
Then, Wade struck again, and the Lady Hawks had no answer.
Wade powered the ball past the Lady Hawk keeper from close range as heavy traffic collected around the goal line. Her shot came with 22:40 left in the contest.
Wade also had an assist.
Jacksonville scored its first goal of the night with 36:38 showing on the clock in the opening half. That's when Evelyn Lara connected from 5 yards out, left to right.
With 19:10 left in the opening 40:00 Jewel McCullough took advantage of the Pleasant Grove keeper coming out to defend on a play by chipping in from 8 yards out, giving Jacksonville a 2-0 edge.
"The match played out as I thought it would," Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said. "We came out and scored a couple of goals to take the early lead and then (Pleasant Grove) came back and got a goal, which put some pressure on us. We knew they were talented and that they were a good team.
"I think the goal right before half and then our goal in the second half started to wear them down and they seemed like they were not playing with as much confidence at that point."
Emily Barrera went the distance between the pipes for the Maidens and came up with five saves to garner the win.
McCown noted the stellar play of the Maiden s' attacking midfielders Mya Morales and Alexa Medellin as being an important part of the win as well as the efforts of Wade and Victoria Villanueva on the offensive end.
"Pleasant Grove forced us to move some people around to better match up with them, and our girls, once again, proved to be adaptable," McCown said.
Jacksonville had 13 shots on goal and the Lady Hawks had six.
Pleasant Grove's starting goal keeper left the game with 36:38 left in in the opening half with what appeared to be a lower extremity injury. She did not return.
