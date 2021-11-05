Class 4A Area: Rusk bows out to Burnet, 3-0

BRYAN — Rusk's playoff trek came to an end on Thursday night when the Lady Eagles dropped a 3-0 decision to the Burnet Lady Dawgs out of the Austin area in a Class 4A, Region III Area affair.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-7, 25-18.
The Lady Eagles end the year with a 22-18 record, while the Lady Dawgs will move on to face Giddings in a regional quarterfinal match early next week. Giddings polished off Madisonville, 3-0, in its Area fray.
