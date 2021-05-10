Rusk's Eagles will be facing LaGrange in a Class 4A, Region III, Area best-of-3 series, which is scheduled to get under way at 5 p.m. on Thursday, when Game 1 takes place at Navasota High School.
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening the second game will take place; once again, at Navasota High School.
If a Game 3 is needed to settle things, it will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Mumford High School.
The Eagles (22-7) swept Waco La Vega in the bi-district round, while the Leopards won their series over Salado, 2-1.
