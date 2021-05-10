Class 4A Baseball: Bullard to face Sunnyvale in Area round

BULLARD — The No. 6-ranked Bullard Panthers extended their winning streak to 17 games on Friday by taking a Class 4A, Region II, bi-district series from North Lamar, 2-0.
Bullard (25-6) took the opener, 5-4 and slided in Game 2, winning 10-0.
Next up is an Area series against Sunnyvale.
The first game will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Whitehouse.
Game 2 is set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall.
Should a third game be needed, it will get under way at 3 p.m., Saturday at Whitehouse.
Game 1: Bullard 5, North Lamar 4
Brandon Taylor stroked a walk-off base hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in Derek Degrate from second base as the winning run.
Taylor had two hits and two RBI in the game, with Degrate adding a double and a single and a RBI.
Hagen Smith clubbed a pair of base hits for Bullard.
Connor Carson pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher of record. He gave up five hits and three earned runs while fanning seven and walking two.
Game 2: Bullard 10, North Lamar 0
Arkansas-signee Hagen Smith fired a no-hitter (5 innings, run rule) to pick up the win for Bullard. He struck out 12 and walked two.
Smith went 2-2 with a double at the plate.
Bryce Jewel hammered out two singles to go with three RBI,
Meanwhile, Rylie Sharp and Degrate each pitched in a base hit and an RBI.
